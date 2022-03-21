Britain deports 150 pets from Afghanistan

Signs are mounting that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is directly influencing the expulsion of 150 dogs and cats from Afghanistan.

The British Foreign Office’s Whistleblower told Johnson’s decision that it was “widely known” to the Parliamentary Foreign Office in London on Monday. The Prime Minister categorically denies the allegations.





Many whistleblowers





He looked at chat messages, listened to discussions and was coded in several emails, clearly recommending this, Josie Stewart said. Johnson’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Nigel Casey, did not question this. Earlier, another Foreign Office whistleblower submitted an internal email claiming that the Prime Minister had authorized the evacuation of staff and animals.