Britain delivers another batch of generators to Ukraine

The UK is delivering another set of portable generators used to provide stable power to hospitals, call stations and other infrastructure items.

Britain delivered the first part of 570 generators – nearly 200 – to Ukraine in April. It actually acts as an emergency power source for reliable power supply in the event of damage to electrical systems and networks.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halyushenko thanked the UK government and Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kvassey Quarting and British companies for their support.

“True friends always bring light! Thanks to the generators, we will ensure a stable supply of energy to important things, despite the frequent destruction by the bombing of Russian invaders, ”said Halyushenko.

As reported, the Kyiv region plans to fully restore the electricity supply by June 1.

