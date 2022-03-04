Britain calls for a special session of the UN Security Council

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that London would insist on holding an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the British government’s press service.

Today the Prime Minister spoke with President of Ukraine Zelensky about the dangerous situation at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. They agreed that Russia must immediately stop the attack on the power plant and ensure unhindered access to emergency services.”

In particular, the British leader stated that President Putin’s reckless actions could now threaten the security of all of Europe. Johnson said Britain would do everything in its power to ensure the situation did not deteriorate.

Johnson wants to convene an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in the near future and immediately raise the issue with Russia and its partners.

yv