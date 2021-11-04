Brexit Secretary David Frost – Always politely says even tricky things

– He’s always polite, even when he’s outrageous Lord David Frost scores points with his people again – now in a hunting dispute with France. He is due to visit Brussels on Friday to negotiate the most important conflict with the European Union: the future of Northern Ireland. Alexander Mollor from London

With a one-year title of nobility: David Frost, 56, British Brexit Secretary. Photo: Paul Ellis (AFP)

The week started off well for Lord David Frost. To understand why, it was enough to look at the conservative newspapers on Tuesday. The Times and the Daily Telegraph reported almost word for word about the French president’s alleged withdrawal. Emmanuel Macron, thus reading in London, stumbled in a hunting dispute with the British government on Monday night. It was thanks to one man: Lord Frost Brexit Minister In Boris Johnson’s closet.

This isn’t the first time Frost, 56, has been celebrated within our ranks. Conservatives and the press like to portray him as the man who unequivocally makes clear to Europeans what he is Britain’s exit from the European Union Means. In the feud with Paris, this means: Only French fishermen are allowed to cast their nets in British waters who have already done so before Brexit. Nobody gets a license. In London, it is hoped Macron has recognized this by now, but withdrew from the fact that he issued an ultimatum and failed to carry out threats, including not to participate in the island of Jersey from Tuesday. energy to reach.