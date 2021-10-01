Brexit Party leader criticized on Twitter over fuel shortages

In a desperate search for gasoline in Great Britain, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has been beaten up. Now he’s complaining on Twitter.
The basics in brief
- Nigel Farage has criticized the gasoline shortage in Great Britain on Twitter.
- The former Brexit Party leader doesn’t have much sympathy for this.
- Because some see the gasoline crisis as a result of the exit from the European Union called for.
In a tweet, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage complained about Fuel shortage in the UK. While looking for a place to refuel, he was hit by a delivery truck.
“I am this morning Seven gas stations He’s gone, and there was no gasoline,” the ex-politician writes. He keeps shooting them Government And their claim that the gasoline crisis is receding.
Then a delivery truck hit me while I was standing at a roundabout. A great start to the day! “
The TV presenter doesn’t have much sympathy for this. Many see this in Britain’s exit from the European Union The main catalyst for the crisisContrary to what the Prime Minister said, Boris Johnson.
«Welcome to Brexit, Nigel! Are you satisfied now? ‘” says a Twitter user. Another writes: “Isn’t that the Brexit you voted for?”
