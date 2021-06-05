The United Kingdom cut ties with the European Union at 11 am late last year after signing the post-Brexit trade agreement. Ending the United Kingdom’s 47-year membership, Boris Johnson celebrated New Britain’s supremacy, insisting that the country prosper after conflict. Despite Brexit, Britain is now on an “economic highway”, with Gabor Stingart admitting that Britain has fared better than Germany during the pandemic.

The UK is making progress on its COVID vaccination programme. According to our World In Data stats, 40 percent of the UK is fully vaccinated compared to just 19 percent in Germany. The European Union has found its next disaster, and countries that embrace vaccination partnered with vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca over production distribution issues that have flared up. In an article for German news site FocusOnline, Mr. Steingart made several entries entitled “God is smiling at us: why the British Boris Johnson is now preventing us from speaking financially”. He wrote: “Boris Johnson and his Britannia should not understand.

“But if you look at the island, you won’t see anything better than Germany during the pandemic. “Despite Brexit, the UK is currently on a fast economic track,” he said. “To be able to get to know yourself better, look in vain in the mirror and look wisely at the garden fence. “We just noticed we saw the Germans there,” he said, “especially in the remote and in the British Isles.” Read more: EU boycott campaign kicks off – ‘Let the people stand!’

The journalist and author said that despite the pandemic, the UK economy is expected to grow by 5.3% this year and 5.1% by 2022. “Germany is also growing, but very slowly.” READ The right to vote: since when are women allowed to vote in Germany? “The commendable achievements of the European Union have made the leap from political rhetoric to economic reality no more than those from outside the UK,” he wrote. The UK’s services sector is set to see its highest growth rate in 24 years in 2021 – despite all the damage being caused by Brexit policies. Finally, Germans point to unemployment figures from March stats, which show Great Britain’s unemployment rate at 4.8%, versus 6.2% in Germany. “Thanks to the drop in unemployment (see chart), UK growth should grow faster in 2021 than in Germany,” he said.

In conclusion, Steinkart commented that Germany should not have emulated the British approach, but agreed: “God smiles at us.” The German wrote: “We do not have to imitate the British way, but we have to understand it. The nation-state, which many German politicians declared dead, appears to be still alive on the island. “You get the feeling that God is smiling at us.” Additional reporting by Monica Ballenberg.

