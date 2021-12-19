sport

Brazilian superstar Ronaldo joins Cruzeiro as club owner

December 19, 2021
    Ronaldo shines with Sergio Santos Rodriguez, Cruzeiro president.

    Ronaldo is likely to buy 90 per cent of the club’s shares.

Brazilian football star Ronaldo is the new owner of the traditional club Cruzeiro from Belo Horizonte, where the 45-year-old began his professional career in 1993. The 2002 world champion, in a preliminary statement, confirmed his purchase of “thrilled to complete this transaction”.

According to Globoesporte, Ronaldo is supposed to buy 90 percent of the club’s shares, equivalent to about 62 million euros. The final deal is expected to be completed in the next few days.

