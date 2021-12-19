Brazilian superstar Ronaldo joins Cruzeiro as club owner

1/2 Ronaldo shines with Sergio Santos Rodriguez, Cruzeiro president.

2/2 Ronaldo is likely to buy 90 per cent of the club’s shares.

Brazilian football star Ronaldo is the new owner of the traditional club Cruzeiro from Belo Horizonte, where the 45-year-old began his professional career in 1993. The 2002 world champion, in a preliminary statement, confirmed his purchase of “thrilled to complete this transaction”.

According to Globoesporte, Ronaldo is supposed to buy 90 percent of the club’s shares, equivalent to about 62 million euros. The final deal is expected to be completed in the next few days.

The club, which fell to the second division in 2019 with a large mountain of debt, had decided just two weeks ago to convert it into a joint stock company.

Ronaldo is already a shareholder in Spanish second division club Real Valladolid, having bought 51 percent of the club’s shares for 30 million euros in 2018. The former world striker came to Cruzeiro in 1993 as a young player from Rio de Janeiro and was already 17 years old In Seleção’s victory in the 1994 World Cup, albeit without a single minute of play. Then he moved to Europe for Eindhoven Eindhoven. (AFP)