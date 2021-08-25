Brazil: Reptile skeleton identified from raid

Police officers confiscated one of the country’s best preserved pterosaur skeletons during a raid in Brazil. Like a research team led by Victor Beccari of the University of São Paulo It was reported in PLOS ONE magazine, Pterosaur fossils consist of an almost complete complete skeleton, including soft tissue remains along the bones.

fossil species Sailing Tubandactylus Embedded in six limestone slabs. It was captured during a raid in Santos, one of Brazil’s largest ports – along with many other well-preserved excavations. Researchers from the University of São Paulo stitched the plates together and examined the animal using computerized tomography, among other things.

The analysis indicates that the species has all the anatomical requirements for flight. Since the long neck, proportions of the limbs, and large crest of the skull were more of a hindrance on long journeys, it is likely that the animals got their food on land.

Laden… confiscated fossil | fossil species Sailing Tubandactylus From Brazil Embedded in six limestone slabs. Reconstruction on the right shows what a pterosaur might have once looked like.

Sailing Tubandactylus It belongs to the family Tapejaridae. The remains of their representatives were found in China, Brazil, Morocco and Spain, among other countries. The most striking feature is the massive crest of the skull that many species have. Tapejaridae fossils discovered so far have only been partially excavated. For the first time, the current discovery gives researchers the opportunity to study more than just the head of a species.

Time and time again, parts of pterosaurs have been found in Brazil and new species are being discovered. Important fossil deposits are the Ararib Basin in the northwest of the country, where the confiscated specimen comes from, and the Parana Basin in the south. Fossils destined for the illegal trade of millions of dollars have been confiscated repeatedly in raids. In April, Brazil’s attorney general obtained that France must return about 1,000 items smuggled into Europe in containers from the northwestern state of Ceará without a permit. (dam)