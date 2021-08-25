science

Brazil: Reptile skeleton identified from raid

August 25, 2021
Faye Stephens

Police officers confiscated one of the country’s best preserved pterosaur skeletons during a raid in Brazil. Like a research team led by Victor Beccari of the University of São Paulo It was reported in PLOS ONE magazine, Pterosaur fossils consist of an almost complete complete skeleton, including soft tissue remains along the bones.

