Branches of FKA sue Shia LaBeouf, citing the abusive relationship

She said that living with him became scary. The lawsuit says he kept a loaded firearm near the bed and that she was afraid to use the bathroom at night for fear he would mistake her as an intruder and shoot her. The lawsuit says he was not allowed to wear clothes while sleeping, and had a slight disagreement – about an artist who she loved and didn’t, for example – have a quarrel all night, which deprived her of sleep.

The situation came just as she was completing what became of her most The album was praised by critics, “Magdalene.” Ms. Barnett said she found herself in a slump, struggling to fulfill her professional duties, overwhelming her friends and colleagues. Her longtime manager, Michael Stirton, said, “Twigs is always the driving force behind her career – always one step ahead of everyone else.” “This was a drastic change in her personality and personality.” Mr Stirton said, the album’s release was delayed several times, and a tour was rescheduled at an exorbitant cost, as Ms Barnett backed out. He said, “I can talk to her.” “But I couldn’t reach it.”

As Mrs. Barnett became increasingly isolated, she said she felt as though her safety nets were unraveling. She said the gas station accident happened publicly and no one intervened to help her; An early attempt to tell a colleague was being ignored. “I told myself, ‘No one will ever believe me,’ she said in an interview.” “I am funky. I am a colorful female.”

Slowly, with the help of a therapist, she begins planning her out. As she was packing to leave in the spring of 2019, Mr. LaBeouf appeared without warning and intimidated her, according to a witness testimony from her housekeeper in the lawsuit. The statement stated that when Mrs. Barnett did not leave with him, he “violently grabbed her”, took her and locked her in another room, where he shouted at her.

The lawsuit says that escaping from him began to appear “difficult and dangerous”. Even as she fell asleep, she felt overwhelmed, she told her therapist, in an email reviewed by The Times. Although she possessed the means, Mrs. Barnett required several attempts to redeem herself, she said in an interview. And only then did I realize the extent of its collapse.

“The whole time I was with him, I could buy a business plane ticket for myself to go back to my four-story country house in Hackney,” she said. Yet it didn’t. “He got me so low, down myself, that the idea of ​​leaving him and working by myself again seemed impossible,” she said.