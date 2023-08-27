Brain-computer interface helps paralyzed people speak again

Brain Computer Interfaces (BCI) are neural implants that can be placed inside or outside the brain. Here they can read the brain’s electrical activity, which is then sent to another device.

This could be a robotic hand, for example, or, as in these cases, a speech synthesizer that helps patients speak again.

The fact that two teams of researchers have independently developed a Brain Communication Interface (BCI) that helps patients speak more or less fluently is a huge research leap.

“These two works are exciting because they are independent data points, and both represent significant advances in the accuracy and generality of the language of [BCI] Frances Willett, first author of the Stanford-led study, said: inverse.

“Thanks to these new studies, it is now possible to envision a future where we can restore fluent conversations to a paralyzed person, allowing them to say what they want freely, with an accuracy high enough for them to understand.”





This is how the paralyzed can speak

However, the technology is not yet perfect. Study participants can actually communicate, but this is still relatively limited. However, conversation is possible.

the Study conducted by researchers at Stanford University He has an error rate of about 24 percent on a vocabulary of 125,000 words. the device University of California It has an error rate of about 25 percent and the participant can communicate at around 78 words per minute.

The San Francisco team created a digital avatar that can display nine different facial expressions based on brain analysis.





Researchers still have a lot to do

Despite the promise of technology, brain-computer interfaces are still in their infancy. The researchers want to further develop the devices in the future in order to capture more information from the brain and, among other things, enable fluent speech.

“At the moment we misunderstand every fourth word. I hope next time we misunderstand every tenth word,” Willett said.

“I think one of the avenues we’d like to explore is using more electrodes. We need more information from the brain, we need a clearer picture of what’s going on.

Recent advances in the development of BCI open the doors to an exciting future where paralyzed people can regain their language skills. Despite the promising results, much work remains to be done. However, the way is clear, and teams of researchers around the world are working to improve technology and improve people’s lives.