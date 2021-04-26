science

Brain atrophy: Education does not protect against brain atrophy in old age

April 27, 2021
Faye Stephens

Having a degree has a number of advantages. However, it cannot stop the aging processes in the brain. This is the conclusion reached by an international research team led by Lars Nyberg of Umeå University in Sweden on the basis of numerous European longitudinal studies. As a neuroscientist and his colleagues atPNAS“Report, they evaluated the brain scans of nearly 2,000 adults between the ages of 30 and 90 who were frequently scanned with an MRI scanner.

