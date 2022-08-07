Bradley Cooper: Doppelganger is a store robber – strange pursuit in the US | entertainment

It’s… No, it’s not him!

Police in the US state of Georgia are looking for a thief – and many people laugh at him. Reason: The guy looks like a fatter, unkempt version of Hollywood star Bradley Cooper (47, “a star is born”).

The man, who would have easily passed off as the director and actor (at least in the pictures), stole a rotating laser worth about $600 from a hardware store on July 23. Filmed by a surveillance camera. Police used the recordings to start a Facebook search.

Anyone who knows the thief should contact the police, the Henry County Police Department located in McDonough. Supposedly, the small town police rarely made an appeal that got more attention. The post has been shared over 900 times and commented over 500 times.

Users jumped right into the Cooper doppelganger. “Okay, that’s easy. Bradley Cooper. One woman said. Another wrote, “You know the tough times are when Bradley Cooper steals.” Another commented, “Looks like Bradley Cooper is off his diet.”

One user just wanted to make sure he wasn’t the only one who noticed the strange similarity. “Just wanted to comment that he looks like Bradley Cooper. I’m glad I did [mit der Meinung] He was not alone. But seriously, isn’t this a joke? Isn’t that BC [Bradley Cooper]?”, he wrote.

This isn’t the first time an American actor’s lookalike has been asked for a store robbery: In October 2018, a man who looked like Friends star David Schwimmer, 55, was wanted for a beer heist. The man was sentenced to nine months in prison. Schwimmer was amused by the story at the time, posting on Twitter that it wasn’t.