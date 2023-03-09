Boxsport Short News 09.03.2023 – Boxing – All news, dates and results from boxing

Short Boxing News 09.03.2023

“I just need this fight and that’s it. I think he (Tyson Fury) needs it too. This fight is very important for both of us because no one has unified all the titles in 30 years. So, we both need this fight,” Oleksandr Usyk confirmed recently. However, according to “Gypsy King” promoter Frank Warren, the bout was still not finished: “We still haven’t progressed. You need both boxers to agree for that to happen. And we don’t have that right now. I have a bowl and can only push what’s in it.” If that wasn’t enough, it won’t happen.”

Tyson Fury’s “bowl” is clearly not big enough. Meanwhile, Alex Krasiuk, Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter, explained: “We don’t ask for a certain amount, we ask for a certain allocation and obviously personalization doesn’t work well when someone wants a certain amount. And I can definitely say it’s not about us.” His team offered Tyson Fury a 60/40 winner deal, but Fury refused.

According to Eddie Hearn, the WBC informed him that Artur Beterbiev would have to defend his WBC, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles against Callum Smith after Ramadan. It’s safe to assume that Beterbiev will comply.

Floyd Mayweather also announced that he wants to participate in five more exhibition fights in South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia and the United States this year. Latifah for “The Money”: “If one of these fights didn’t happen, I’d still get paid for it!”

As Filip Hergović declares, after a long period in the United States, he has now traveled to Croatia again: “After 3 months of preparation in the United States, I returned to Zagreb due to unsuccessful attempts to organize the match. Andy Ruiz decided to withdraw from the fight for the IBF championship title For provisional football. Boxing is a complicated sport at times, but while we wait for updates on next fight dates and opponents, you know where to find me!”

Britain’s Joe Joyce and Xili “Big Bang” Zhang will meet at London’s Copper Box Arena on April 15th. Now there’s finally a trailer for the event.

The first of two duel press conferences between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia took place on April 22, so of course staring at the sky was a must…