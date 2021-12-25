sport

Boxing: Alain Chervet even trained with coach Pedro Diaz’s injury

December 26, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Cuban Pedro Diaz is one of the best boxing coaches in the world.

    He is currently training Swiss professionals in Bern.

    Alain Chervet has to watch Boxing Day on December 26th.

Alan Chervet (31) out. Injured. The left hand is no longer up to date, when the Bernese boxing professional can return to the stars for the time being. However, the nephew of boxing legend Fritsley Chervet (77) does not want to stop training.

The reason has a Spanish name: Pedro Diaz (59), Cuban, boxing coach, living legend. Diaz won 20 Olympic gold medals with the Cuban national team, after which he had the same success with the Dominicans. For more than ten years he trained professionals mainly in Miami: Miguel Cotto and Guillermo Rigondo were perhaps the most famous names that Diaz chased through the ring. With both of them he participated in world championship fights.

