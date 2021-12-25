Boxing: Alain Chervet even trained with coach Pedro Diaz’s injury

1/10 Cuban Pedro Diaz is one of the best boxing coaches in the world.

2/10 He is currently training Swiss professionals in Bern.















10/10 Alain Chervet has to watch Boxing Day on December 26th.

Alan Chervet (31) out. Injured. The left hand is no longer up to date, when the Bernese boxing professional can return to the stars for the time being. However, the nephew of boxing legend Fritsley Chervet (77) does not want to stop training.

The reason has a Spanish name: Pedro Diaz (59), Cuban, boxing coach, living legend. Diaz won 20 Olympic gold medals with the Cuban national team, after which he had the same success with the Dominicans. For more than ten years he trained professionals mainly in Miami: Miguel Cotto and Guillermo Rigondo were perhaps the most famous names that Diaz chased through the ring. With both of them he participated in world championship fights.

“When I sleep, I dream about boxing”

Now Diaz is in Bern and is supposed to prepare Chervet for his return. Bernese, who has already quit already, wants to attack again, and dreams of one last big fight. He should have been back on Boxing Day. But now the Syndesmosis bar is casting a wrench in the works. and diaz? He stayed in Bern anyway and now works with the other fighters from the Chervets “Boxing Kings” club. “No matter where I am: as long as there’s boxing, I’ll be home,” Cuban tells Blake, laughing heartily. “I was born into boxing. When I end up in boxing, I think of boxing. When I’m not boxing, I think of boxing. When I sleep, I dream about boxing. This is my life “.

Boxing Day Live on Blick TV Local champion Alan Chervet (31) was knocked out with a hand injury. However, the traditional Boxing Day in Kursaal in Berne will also take place in 2021 – you can watch it live on Blick TV from 5pm! The main battle is Cuban Christian Martinez, who has got Colombian Jeremy Triana (29) into the fist in his fifth professional fight (four wins so far). The professional debut of Sturmundger Angelo Pena (27), who is competing in the up to 61 kg category against Georgian Irakli Shariashvili (23) can be eagerly awaited in the ring. The first fight in the TV evening will be Farham Khodia, who will meet with Kosovar Vinhar Hazeri.

In 2010 he left Cuba and went to Canada first. Unlike many Cubans in exile, he doesn’t have a resume to escape. “I wanted to work professionally,” he says. You can’t do that in Cuba, where professional boxing is still forbidden. That’s why I went. But I can come back anytime, friends and family are still there.”

The Swiss bring heart, discipline and diligence

Until “Boxing Day” it is obligated by the Bernese team. “I am enjoying my time here, I have met two very ambitious boxers. You Swiss have heart, discipline and diligence. These are the only basic requirements needed to be a good boxer.”

Angelo Peña is one of them. At the age of 27, an amateur by far, with roots in the Dominican Republic, Ostermandiger attempted to become professional for the first time on Sunday. He told Diaz that he wanted to be world champion one day. Since then it has been called “Campione”. “I tell him the same thing Muhammad Ali once said: If you want to be a hero, you have to think like a hero.”

Pedro Diaz holds a PhD in Education

For Diaz, this means: being diligent, disciplined, and “above all, a willingness to learn. Every day.” This is also his philosophy as a coach, says Cuban, who has a PhD in Education on his business card. “For me, this is missing from many coaches in training: the science and the willingness to collaborate with others, to help each other. I know everything I know because another scientist or coach taught me.”

What did you already learn in Switzerland? Diaz laughs out loud: “How to make a snow angel!” Ten days ago, he was on the Gurnigel ship in the snow with his wife and companions from Bern. “It was great. You have a wonderful country.”

Even Diaz’s boxers train at Christmas

His boxers in Berne burn for their coach. “For me, it is a sign from God to be able to work with such a coach,” Peña says. “I learn a lot from him.” Chervet may be injured, but that doesn’t stop him from practicing one-handed sessions with Diaz and using only his healthy right hand. “The quality of the training is very good,” Chervet says. “He has an incredible passion. Whether on the weekend, on public holidays or at Christmas: we are always training.”