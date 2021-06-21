Bottrop brings innovation city to the international stage

Lord Mayor of Bottrop presented the Innovation City project at an international webinar. It was a great honor for the carpenter.

Bottrop presented the Innovation City project on a large stage. As a participant in an international webinar, Lord Mayor Bernd Tishler lectured extensively on Bottrop’s path as an innovative city.

The webinar was hosted by the British Carbon Trust. The foundation’s main objective, founded in 2001, is to promote the transition to a low-carbon economy, for example by supporting businesses and the public sector in promoting low-carbon innovation.

Senior team of online event

In addition to the Minister for Economic Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia, Andreas Pinkwart, Greg Hands, Secretary of State for the UK Department of World Trade, the British Consul General for North Rhine-Westphalia, Raf Korage and members of the Carbon Trust took part in the online event.

“It is a great honor for our city, but also for me personally, to be invited as a speaker at such an event, particularly in the presence of high-ranking representatives of the British Government,” Mayor Tishler said. “Through our success as a City of Innovation, we have made a name for ourselves as a leader in climate-friendly urban redevelopment, becoming a sought-after contact and source of ideas for cities and regions around the world.”