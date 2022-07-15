Bottas demands progress in the battle for the top ten

Alfa Romeo lags behind in Formula 1 midfield battle? Valtteri Bottas is claiming more progress from the Alfa-Sauber team in the hunt for Championship Points.
The basics in brief
- After a good start to the season, Alfa-Sauber is a bit stagnant.
- Recently, Valtteri Bottas has narrowly missed the points multiple times.
- The Finn fears his team will miss the midfield connection.
Valtteri Bottas scored six points in his first seven races with Alfa Romeo. Lately, however, the Finn’s form in Formula 1 has been pointing downward: From the last four grands prix, Bottas has only had World Cup points at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Will Alfa-Sauber change the tide in Formula 1?
In both Azerbaijan and more recently in Austria, the two-time world vice champion took 11th place and narrowly lost points. In the general standings, Alfa-Sauber lost its place to Alpine and McLaren.
The Finn was upset about this after the Austrian Grand Prix – also because Haas clinched points with sixth and eighth places. “We tried everything, but in the end we didn’t have the speed. It’s a shame, there are no points for 11th place.”
Bottas unhappy with development at Alfa Romeo
Fernando Alonso snatched the final point for 10th from the Finn in the last minute. “Fernando watch out quickly, he’s been on new tyres,” Bottas told RacingNews365.com. And moreover: “He caught me on the last lap, that was a shame.”
The former Mercedes driver puts the bar in the window of Alfa Romeo when it comes to development: “The performance hasn’t really improved,” Bottas says. “We actually had a feeling we had to be better. We should have been in the top 10,” said the Finn.
“Now we have to take a closer look at why that didn’t work. We must definitely make progress because all the other teams are doing it too,” Bottas said.
