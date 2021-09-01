Bose introduces new Quiet Comfort | free press

Frankfurt/Main (dpa/tmn) – Bose’s successful noise-cancelling Quiet Comfort 35 headphones enter the third generation and are now called the Quiet Comfort 45. Unlike the previous 35 and 35 II models, the new headphones offer a transparency mode (Aware Mode), in which you can Allow outside noise to pass through at the push of a button, for example for short inquiries and conversations or for announcements on buses and trains.

Bose also claims to have increased the maximum uptime from 20 to 24 hours. The Quiet Comfort (QC) 45 battery is charged via the USB-C socket. According to the manufacturer, the manufacturer has improved the Quiet mode, in which external noise is actively faded using counter-noise. The new QC 45s will be available from September 30 for €350 (transfer case included) in black or white.