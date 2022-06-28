entertainment

Boschaus is once again the best club in Germany

June 29, 2022
Ulva Robson

Every year, fans of electronic dance music can vote for the best nightclub in the world in the DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs vote. 600,000 people voted in 2022 and again voted for four German clubs in the top 100. The Bootshaus can defend a good fifth place, for Berghain, it’s down a bit for the first time in years.

Ibiza is the best club in the world

DJ Mag readers decided: Hï Ibiza is the #1 club in the world! After two years on the podium, the Spanish club reached the top for the first time.

Since its opening in 2017, Hï Ibiza has established itself as Ibiza’s most technologically advanced club, hosting the biggest names in electronic music all summer long. This year among others Afterlife, Alok, Black Coffee, Damien Lazarus, David Guetta, Fisher, Glitter Books, Idris Elba, Paco Osuna, Martinez Brothers And the antique culture Plus a whole host of guest DJs.

There isn’t a single night at Hï Ibiza, not least because the 80-man production team turns the 5,500-seat club every day. And while the club acquires a new look every day, the modern sound system and technology remain consistent, as does the dedication Yan Bisenim and his team to put the Cooper at the center of the experiment. This passion for providing the best club experience in the world has made the club one of the most popular on the island and around the world, attracting music fans from all over the world every summer.

“Every year we put our hearts and souls into giving people the best experience they can have, to come enjoy and forget their troubles for a moment. This summer we feel the energy and excitement from all sides to return to our magical island for the best season yet in Ibiza. We look forward to welcoming you all again!” “

Bootshaus is still in the top ten

Second place this year goes to Washington, DC’s Echostage, who reached number one for the first time in 2021. Brazil’s green valley should also give up a place and end up in 3rd place.

London Printworks follows fourth, before we come to the first German club in the standings. As was the case last year, the Bootshaus club took the excellent fifth place, but for the first time since entering the rankings in 2013, the Cologne club could not improve.

Ushuaïa Ibiza, Amnesia in Ibiza, The Warehouse Project in Manchester, Laroc Club in Brazil and Papaya in Croatia complete the top ten.

Four German clubs in the top 100

A total of three other German clubs made it to the top 100. Berghain in Berlin ranked 12th – but lost six places compared to the previous year. Watergate – also based in Berlin – is a venue and can be found at 35, and Tresor is taking the leap forward. Berlin’s third club in the vote took 50th place (+10).

The complete list of DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs

  1. Hi Ibiza, Spain (+3)
  2. Echo Stage Washington, USA (-1)
  3. Green Valley Camboriu, Brazil (-1)
  4. Printworks London, UK (+3)
  5. Potshaus Cologne, Germany (-)
  6. Ushuaia Ibiza, Spain (-2)
  7. Amnesia Ibiza, Spain (+8)
  8. The Warehouse Project Manchester, United Kingdom (+1)
  9. Laroc Club Valinhos, Brazil (+3)
  10. Papaya Zrce, Croatia (-2)
  11. LA . exchange
  12. Berghain Berlin
  13. London cloth
  14. Zook Singapore
  15. phuket illusion
  16. Avant Gardner and the Brooklyn Mirage
  17. 1/3 one third Beijing
  18. Pasha Ibiza
  19. PLAY HOUSE Chengdu
  20. Motion & Marble Factory Bristol
  21. Warong Beach Club Santa Catarina
  22. Culture Club Revelin
  23. DC-10 Ibiza
  24. Aquarius
  25. Yalta Sofia Club
  26. Studio 338 London
  27. Lost Beach Club Montañita
  28. OMNIA Las Vegas
  29. Kavo Paradiso Mykonos
  30. Noa Beach Club Zers
  31. Madrid Factory
  32. Ministry of Sound in London
  33. Elrow (Grade 14) Barcelona
  34. Miami space club
  35. Watergate Berlin
  36. Los Angeles Academy
  37. Hakkasan Las Vegas
  38. WARP Shinjuku
  39. Crobar Buenos Aires
  40. WAVE Club Taipei
  41. Club Rex Paris
  42. Zouk Las Vegas
  43. Guaba Beach Bar Limassol
  44. Barbarella Discotheque Tesno
  45. E1 London
  46. 1900 Hanoi
  47. Galam Club Foshan
  48. Razmatas Barcelona
  49. Avalon Hollywood
  50. Safe Berlin
  51. Mad Lausanne club
  52. LOD (Lord of the Drinks) Kathmandu
  53. DigitalNewcastle
  54. Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub Las Vegas
  55. Versus Hasselt
  56. Montreal Beach Club
  57. Zhuhai Illusion Club
  58. Grand Boston
  59. Stellar Night Club Xiamen
  60. EXE Club Sofia
  61. Eden Ibiza
  62. DoubleX Prague
  63. El Fortin Porto Bello
  64. Ai Nightclub Taipei
  65. Gwendalina Santa Cesarea Terme
  66. Elsewhere Brooklyn
  67. Farout Beach Club Eos
  68. and deliberate
  69. Zook all of Kuala Lumpur
  70. De Edge Sao Paulo
  71. Cromie disco
  72. Boomerang
  73. storehouse
  74. Gua club
  75. fencing club
  76. big factory
  77. luxe crisp
  78. womb
  79. surreal garden
  80. Nitsa
  81. Amsterdam Shelter
  82. Tobacco basin
  83. koda
  84. Knockout Center
  85. Catwalk Disco & Club
  86. Calypso
  87. La Feria
  88. Chinese Laundry
  89. time
  90. HopeWorks
  91. Octava
  92. Openpie party space
  93. LXXY
  94. MUZE
  95. stereo
  96. sub club
  97. Big Night Live
  98. Corsica studios
  99. Sound LA
  100. world headquarters
