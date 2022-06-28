Boschaus is once again the best club in Germany

Every year, fans of electronic dance music can vote for the best nightclub in the world in the DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs vote. 600,000 people voted in 2022 and again voted for four German clubs in the top 100. The Bootshaus can defend a good fifth place, for Berghain, it’s down a bit for the first time in years.

Ibiza is the best club in the world

DJ Mag readers decided: Hï Ibiza is the #1 club in the world! After two years on the podium, the Spanish club reached the top for the first time.

Since its opening in 2017, Hï Ibiza has established itself as Ibiza’s most technologically advanced club, hosting the biggest names in electronic music all summer long. This year among others Afterlife, Alok, Black Coffee, Damien Lazarus, David Guetta, Fisher, Glitter Books, Idris Elba, Paco Osuna, Martinez Brothers And the antique culture Plus a whole host of guest DJs.

There isn’t a single night at Hï Ibiza, not least because the 80-man production team turns the 5,500-seat club every day. And while the club acquires a new look every day, the modern sound system and technology remain consistent, as does the dedication Yan Bisenim and his team to put the Cooper at the center of the experiment. This passion for providing the best club experience in the world has made the club one of the most popular on the island and around the world, attracting music fans from all over the world every summer.

“Every year we put our hearts and souls into giving people the best experience they can have, to come enjoy and forget their troubles for a moment. This summer we feel the energy and excitement from all sides to return to our magical island for the best season yet in Ibiza. We look forward to welcoming you all again!” “

Bootshaus is still in the top ten

Second place this year goes to Washington, DC’s Echostage, who reached number one for the first time in 2021. Brazil’s green valley should also give up a place and end up in 3rd place.

London Printworks follows fourth, before we come to the first German club in the standings. As was the case last year, the Bootshaus club took the excellent fifth place, but for the first time since entering the rankings in 2013, the Cologne club could not improve.

Ushuaïa Ibiza, Amnesia in Ibiza, The Warehouse Project in Manchester, Laroc Club in Brazil and Papaya in Croatia complete the top ten.

Four German clubs in the top 100

A total of three other German clubs made it to the top 100. Berghain in Berlin ranked 12th – but lost six places compared to the previous year. Watergate – also based in Berlin – is a venue and can be found at 35, and Tresor is taking the leap forward. Berlin’s third club in the vote took 50th place (+10).

The complete list of DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs

Hi Ibiza, Spain (+3) Echo Stage Washington, USA (-1) Green Valley Camboriu, Brazil (-1) Printworks London, UK (+3) Potshaus Cologne, Germany (-) Ushuaia Ibiza, Spain (-2) Amnesia Ibiza, Spain (+8) The Warehouse Project Manchester, United Kingdom (+1) Laroc Club Valinhos, Brazil (+3) Papaya Zrce, Croatia (-2) LA . exchange Berghain Berlin London cloth Zook Singapore phuket illusion Avant Gardner and the Brooklyn Mirage 1/3 one third Beijing Pasha Ibiza PLAY HOUSE Chengdu Motion & Marble Factory Bristol Warong Beach Club Santa Catarina Culture Club Revelin DC-10 Ibiza Aquarius Yalta Sofia Club Studio 338 London Lost Beach Club Montañita OMNIA Las Vegas Kavo Paradiso Mykonos Noa Beach Club Zers Madrid Factory Ministry of Sound in London Elrow (Grade 14) Barcelona Miami space club Watergate Berlin Los Angeles Academy Hakkasan Las Vegas WARP Shinjuku Crobar Buenos Aires WAVE Club Taipei Club Rex Paris Zouk Las Vegas Guaba Beach Bar Limassol Barbarella Discotheque Tesno E1 London 1900 Hanoi Galam Club Foshan Razmatas Barcelona Avalon Hollywood Safe Berlin Mad Lausanne club LOD (Lord of the Drinks) Kathmandu DigitalNewcastle Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub Las Vegas Versus Hasselt Montreal Beach Club Zhuhai Illusion Club Grand Boston Stellar Night Club Xiamen EXE Club Sofia Eden Ibiza DoubleX Prague El Fortin Porto Bello Ai Nightclub Taipei Gwendalina Santa Cesarea Terme Elsewhere Brooklyn Farout Beach Club Eos and deliberate Zook all of Kuala Lumpur De Edge Sao Paulo Cromie disco Boomerang storehouse Gua club fencing club big factory luxe crisp womb surreal garden Nitsa Amsterdam Shelter Tobacco basin koda Knockout Center Catwalk Disco & Club Calypso La Feria Chinese Laundry time HopeWorks Octava Openpie party space LXXY MUZE stereo sub club Big Night Live Corsica studios Sound LA world headquarters

Image source: Boathouse