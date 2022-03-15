Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burke is said to be in agreement with St. Louis City in the MLS.

It was Bayern Munich’s turn, but now BVB goalkeeper Roman Burke appears to be leaving for the United States.
Dortmund – The Bavaria He would have liked to see him in their ranks, but now the degenerate is doing it BVBGoalkeeper Roman Burke (31) appears to have jumped to the United States in the summer.
Aloud Transfermarkt.de The Swiss must agree with future St. Louis City MLS club. There is a well-known German sporting director: goalkeeper and former Bundesliga manager Lutz Pfännenstel (48).
He appears to have convinced Burke to venture into the United States, as the jump across the pond has convinced the 31-year-old more than offers from Bavaria, Aston Villa, Galatasaray Istanbul, Valencia and Lorient. Munich would have liked to sign him as a reserve for Manuel Neuer.
Now the goalkeeper is said to be giving away a lot of money. His salary at Borussia Dortmund is currently estimated at six million euros per season. Black and yellow will certainly collect a fee, because Burke’s contract is dated to the end of June 2023.
He definitely won’t get any more chances to play. On the last day of last season, on May 22, the goalkeeper saved the goal for the last time in a 3-1 home win against Bayer Leverkusen. In the summer he lost his usual place to fellow countryman Gregor Kopel (24), of all people, whom the BVB brought from Stuttgart for a fee of 15 million euros.
Since then, Burke, who won the cup twice (2017 and 2021) and won the cup once (2020) with BVB, has been living in the stands.
It was clear that the Swiss goalkeeper would not be satisfied with that in the long run. Already in the last season he had to vacate his chest several times, Marwin Heitz stood between the columns. He is now number two behind Kobel.
After the end of the summer transfer window, there was a lot of discontent in the Burke case. Because the Swiss really wanted to look for a new club when it became clear that it would only be number three behind Coppel and Heitz.
But the 31-year-old was unable to find a new employer. Perhaps also because there was no regular spot, but Burke made the claim that he wanted to be the obvious number one at his new club.
The fact that Porky has since amassed an estimated six million in the Tribune, BVB . tasted not at all. But now a solution appears that satisfies all parties.
