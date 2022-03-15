Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burke is said to be in agreement with St. Louis City in the MLS.

It was Bayern Munich’s turn, but now BVB goalkeeper Roman Burke appears to be leaving for the United States.

Dortmund – The Bavaria He would have liked to see him in their ranks, but now the degenerate is doing it BVB Goalkeeper Roman Burke (31) appears to have jumped to the United States in the summer.

Roman Burke (31, left) Monday in training on the BVB Courts under coach Marco Rose (45, right). © IMAGO / Kirchner Media



Aloud Transfermarkt.de The Swiss must agree with future St. Louis City MLS club. There is a well-known German sporting director: goalkeeper and former Bundesliga manager Lutz Pfännenstel (48).

He appears to have convinced Burke to venture into the United States, as the jump across the pond has convinced the 31-year-old more than offers from Bavaria, Aston Villa, Galatasaray Istanbul, Valencia and Lorient. Munich would have liked to sign him as a reserve for Manuel Neuer.

Now the goalkeeper is said to be giving away a lot of money. His salary at Borussia Dortmund is currently estimated at six million euros per season. Black and yellow will certainly collect a fee, because Burke’s contract is dated to the end of June 2023.

He definitely won’t get any more chances to play. On the last day of last season, on May 22, the goalkeeper saved the goal for the last time in a 3-1 home win against Bayer Leverkusen. In the summer he lost his usual place to fellow countryman Gregor Kopel (24), of all people, whom the BVB brought from Stuttgart for a fee of 15 million euros.