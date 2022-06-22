Börse Express – Great Britain: Inflation rises to 40-year low

London (dpa-AFX) – High inflation continues to rise in Great Britain. In May, consumer prices rose 9.1 percent compared to the same month last year, according to the ONS Office for Statistics in London on Wednesday. This is the highest rate since records began in 1997. The ONS post-calculation concluded in 1982 that inflation was last high. Statistics released a similar report when the inflation rate was 9.0 percent in the previous month.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the biggest contributor to high inflation is currently the rise in food and non-alcoholic beverages prices. On the other hand, as with clothing and footwear, inflation in the leisure and leisure sector has weakened somewhat. The British central bank has been battling high inflation for some time by raising interest rates. It has raised its core interest rate to 1.25 per cent since November./bgf/stk

