Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: MorphoSys AG (Germany)

03/27/2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Declaration of Voting Rights
1. Provider Information
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street, house number: Semmelweisstr. 7
Zip: 82152
Location: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72
2. Reason for Notice
Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights
X Purchase or sale of instruments
Change in total voting rights
Other reason:
3. Information about the submitter
Law Firm: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, DE, United States of
America
4. Names of Shareholders
If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.
5. Date of Threshold Crossing:
03/21/2023
6. Total Voting Shares
Share Share Total Shares Total No
Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights
(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
New 0.55% 15.78% 16.33% 34231943
Last 0.70% 14.99% 15.70% /
Medium
7. Details of voting rights
A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
Absolute in ISIN %
The direct reason is stated directly
(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)
DE0006632003 0 189112 0.00% 0.55%
US6177602025 0 13 0.00% 0.00004%
Total 189125 0.55%
b.1 Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG
Type of Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights
Expiration of instrument / % of period complete te
Resubmitted Open 2677686 7.82%
statement
Usage Right Open 673114 1.97%
Convertible Bonds 10/16/2025 203740 0.60%
Call Option 06/16/2023 90000 0.26%
Total 3644540 10.65%
b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG
Type of Maturity Exercise Cash Settlement Voting
Instru- / Expiration Period / or Physical Rights Rights
ments term processing complete in %
Change 03/17/2033 Cash 682245 1.99%
Call Op 12/31/2030 Cash 173592 0.51%
tion
Put 12/19/2025 Physics 900000 2.63%
Total 1755836 5.13%
8. Information Regarding Notifier
Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed
Other organizations to be notified, voting rights
Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;
will cause.
A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X
Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control
Company:
Total voting rights of the company
% means % means % means 5%
3% or 5% or more
more high
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, % %
LP
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %
Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %
UK HOLDINGS I LTD
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %
UK HOLDINGS II LIMITED
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %
Holdings I BV / Goldman Sachs
Asset Management Holdings II
B.V
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %
Holdings B.V
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) LLC % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank %% %
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %
Goldman Sachs & Co LLC % %
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) LLC % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % %
Goldman Sachs International % 10.84% 10.85%
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of General Meeting:
Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):
Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares
10. Other Information:
Date
03/23/2023
03/27/2023 CET/CEST EQS delivery services are legal
Reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
Media Archive at https://eqs-news.com
Language: German
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweissstr. 7
82152 Blaneck
Germany
Web: www.morphosys.com
ISIN DE0006632003
AXC0240 2023-03-27/16:00
