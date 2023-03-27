Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: MorphoSys AG (Germany)

MorphoSys AG: Publication according to § 40 Section 1 WpHG with the intention of distribution throughout Europe

Notice of EQS Voting Rights: MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys AG: Article 40 (1) Issued with the intention of WpHG

Distribution throughout Europe

03/27/2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Declaration of Voting Rights

1. Provider Information

Name: MorphoSys AG

Street, house number: Semmelweisstr. 7

Zip: 82152

Location: Planegg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for Notice

Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights

X Purchase or sale of instruments

Change in total voting rights

Other reason:

3. Information about the submitter

Law Firm: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, DE, United States of

America

4. Names of Shareholders

If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.

5. Date of Threshold Crossing:

03/21/2023

6. Total Voting Shares

Share Share Total Shares Total No

Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights

(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

New 0.55% 15.78% 16.33% 34231943

Last 0.70% 14.99% 15.70% /

7. Details of voting rights

A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute in ISIN %

The direct reason is stated directly

(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)

DE0006632003 0 189112 0.00% 0.55%

US6177602025 0 13 0.00% 0.00004%

Total 189125 0.55%

b.1 Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG

Type of Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights

Expiration of instrument / % of period complete te

Resubmitted Open 2677686 7.82%

Usage Right Open 673114 1.97%

Convertible Bonds 10/16/2025 203740 0.60%

Call Option 06/16/2023 90000 0.26%

Total 3644540 10.65%

b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG

Type of Maturity Exercise Cash Settlement Voting

Instru- / Expiration Period / or Physical Rights Rights

ments term processing complete in %

Change 03/17/2033 Cash 682245 1.99%

Call Op 12/31/2030 Cash 173592 0.51%

Put 12/19/2025 Physics 900000 2.63%

Total 1755836 5.13%

8. Information Regarding Notifier

Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed

Other organizations to be notified, voting rights

Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;

will cause.

A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X

Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control

Company:

Total voting rights of the company

% means % means % means 5%

3% or 5% or more

more high

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %

GSAM Holdings LLC % %

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, % %

LP

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %

GSAM Holdings LLC % %

Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %

Holdings LLC

Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %

UK HOLDINGS I LTD

Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %

UK HOLDINGS II LIMITED

Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %

Holdings I BV / Goldman Sachs

Asset Management Holdings II

B.V

Goldman Sachs Asset Management % %

Holdings B.V

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %

Goldman Sachs Bank USA % %

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %

Goldman Sachs (UK) LLC % %

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % %

Goldman Sachs International Bank %% %

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %

Folio Financial, Inc. % % %

Folio Investments, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC % %

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % %

Goldman Sachs (UK) LLC % %

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % %

Goldman Sachs International % 10.84% ​​10.85%

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of General Meeting:

Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):

Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares

10. Other Information:

Date

03/23/2023

