Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Delivery Hero SE (Germany)

03/10/2023

Declaration of Voting Rights

1. Provider Information

Name: Delivery Hero SE

Street number: Oranienburger Straße 70

Zip: 10117

Location: Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for Notice

X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights

Acquisition or sale of instruments

Change in total voting rights

Other reason:

3. Information about the submitter

Legal Firm: BlackRock, Inc.

Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA

From America

4. Names of Shareholders

If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.

5. Date of Threshold Crossing:

03/06/2023

6. Total Voting Shares

Share Share Total Shares Total No

Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights

(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

New 2.67% 1.03% 3.70% 265728737

Past 3.20% 0.42% 3.62% /

Medium

Lungs

7. Details of voting rights

A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute in ISIN %

The direct reason is stated directly

(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43 0 7089219 0.00% 2.67%

US24701M1036 0 511 0.00% 0.0002%

Total 7089730 2.67%

b.1. Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG

Type of Maturity Exercise Voting Rights Voting Rights

Instruments / Expiration Period / Duration Complete in %

Lend Securities N/AN/A 2675402 1.01%

(Right to Recall)

Total 2675402 1.01%

b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG

Type of Due Diligence Cash Settlement Voting Voting

Instruction / period / or physical rights rights

Maturity settlement in % complete

Contract N/AN/A Cash 62063 0.02%

for

Difference

Total 62063 0.02%

8. Information Regarding Notifier

Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed

Other organizations to be notified, voting rights

Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;

will cause.

A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X

Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control

Company:

% of company’s voting rights in total instruments,

3% means % or 5% means % or 5% means or

more high

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

Trident Merger LLC % % %

BlackRock Investment % % %

Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital % % %

Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC %% %

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

Trident Merger LLC % % %

BlackRock Investment % % %

Management, LLC

Amethyst Intermediate % % %

LLC

Aperio Holdings LLC % % %

Aperio Group, LLC %% %

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

Blackrock (Singapore) %% %

Holdco Pte. Ltd

Blackrock (Singapore) %% %

are limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %

BlackRock Delaware % % %

Holdings Inc.

Blackrock Financial Advisors %% %

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %

BlackRock Delaware % % %

Holdings Inc.

Blackrock Company % % %

Trust Company, National

Association

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

Blackrock Australia %% %

Holdco Pty. Ltd

BlackRock Investment % % %

Management (Australia)

are limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

Blackrock (Singapore) %% %

Holdco Pte. Ltd

BlackRock HK Holdco % % %

are limited

BlackRock Asset % % %

Management North Asia

are limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %

BlackRock Delaware % % %

Holdings Inc.

Blackrock Company % % %

Trust Company, National

Association

SAE Cash Flow Fund % % %

(GenPar), LLC

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Canada % % %

Holdings L.P

Blackrock Canada % % %

Holdings ULC

BlackRock Asset % % %

Management Canada

are limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

Blackrock (Singapore) %% %

Holdco Pte. Ltd

BlackRock HK Holdco % % %

are limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S. a% % %

rl

Blackrock Japan Holdings % %

G.C

Blackrock Japan Co., % % %

Ltd

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

Blackrock International %% %

are limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

BlackRock Fund Europe %% %

are limited

BlackRock Consultants (UK) % %

are limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

Blackrock Luxembourg % % %

Charles Holtko

Blackrock (Luxembourg) % % %

SA

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

Blackrock International %% %

are limited

BLACKROCK LIFE LIMITED % % %

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

BlackRock Fund Europe %% %

are limited

BlackRock Investment % % %

Management (UK) Ltd

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

Blackrock Luxembourg % % %

Charles Holtko

BlackRock Investment % % %

Management Ireland

Holdings Limited

BlackRock Asset % % %

Management Ireland

are limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

Blackrock Luxembourg % % %

Charles Holtko

BlackRock UK Holdco % % %

are limited

BlackRock Asset % % %

Management Switzerland Limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

BlackRock Fund Europe %% %

are limited

BlackRock Investment % % %

Management (UK) Ltd

BlackRock Fund Managers % % %

are limited

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

BlackRock Fund Europe %% %

are limited

Blackrock (Netherlands) % % %

B.V

BlackRock Asset % % %

Management Germany

Inc

BlackRock, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %

BlackRock Financial % % %

Management, Inc.

Blackrock International %% %

Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International %% %

Holdings L.P

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %

Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY FINCO LIMITED

Blackrock Cayman West % %

PAY IV LIMITED

BlackRock Group Limited % % %

Blackrock Luxembourg % % %

Charles Holtko

BlackRock Investment % % %

Management Ireland

Holdings Limited

BlackRock Asset % % %

Management Ireland

are limited

BlackRock Solutions % % %

Funds ICAV

9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG

(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of General Meeting:

Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):

Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares

10. Other Information:

Date

03/09/2023

Language: German

Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Strasse 70

10117 Berlin

Germany

Web: www.deliveryhero.com

ISIN DE000A2E4K43

AXC0222 2023-03-10/16:48

