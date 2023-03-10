Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Delivery Hero SE (Germany)

Delivery Hero SE: Publication with the intention of distribution throughout Europe according to Section 40 (1) WpHG
Notice of EQS Voting Rights: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Publication with the intention of section 40 (1) WpHG
Distribution throughout Europe
03/10/2023 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Release of voting rights notice sent by EQS message –
Service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer/publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.
Declaration of Voting Rights
1. Provider Information
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street number: Oranienburger Straße 70
Zip: 10117
Location: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
2. Reason for Notice
X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights
Acquisition or sale of instruments
Change in total voting rights
Other reason:
3. Information about the submitter
Legal Firm: BlackRock, Inc.
Registered Office, Country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA
From America
4. Names of Shareholders
If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.
5. Date of Threshold Crossing:
03/06/2023
6. Total Voting Shares
Share Share Total Shares Total No
Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights
(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
New 2.67% 1.03% 3.70% 265728737
Past 3.20% 0.42% 3.62% /
Medium
Lungs
7. Details of voting rights
A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
Absolute in ISIN %
The direct reason is stated directly
(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 7089219 0.00% 2.67%
US24701M1036 0 511 0.00% 0.0002%
Total 7089730 2.67%
b.1. Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG
Type of Maturity Exercise Voting Rights Voting Rights
Instruments / Expiration Period / Duration Complete in %
Lend Securities N/AN/A 2675402 1.01%
(Right to Recall)
Total 2675402 1.01%
b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG
Type of Due Diligence Cash Settlement Voting Voting
Instruction / period / or physical rights rights
Maturity settlement in % complete
Contract N/AN/A Cash 62063 0.02%
for
Difference
Total 62063 0.02%
8. Information Regarding Notifier
Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed
Other organizations to be notified, voting rights
Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;
will cause.
A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X
Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control
Company:
% of company’s voting rights in total instruments,
3% means % or 5% means % or 5% means or
more high
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital % % %
Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC %% %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management, LLC
Amethyst Intermediate % % %
LLC
Aperio Holdings LLC % % %
Aperio Group, LLC %% %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
Blackrock (Singapore) %% %
Holdco Pte. Ltd
Blackrock (Singapore) %% %
are limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware % % %
Holdings Inc.
Blackrock Financial Advisors %% %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware % % %
Holdings Inc.
Blackrock Company % % %
Trust Company, National
Association
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
Blackrock Australia %% %
Holdco Pty. Ltd
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management (Australia)
are limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
Blackrock (Singapore) %% %
Holdco Pte. Ltd
BlackRock HK Holdco % % %
are limited
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management North Asia
are limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware % % %
Holdings Inc.
Blackrock Company % % %
Trust Company, National
Association
SAE Cash Flow Fund % % %
(GenPar), LLC
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Canada % % %
Holdings L.P
Blackrock Canada % % %
Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management Canada
are limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
Blackrock (Singapore) %% %
Holdco Pte. Ltd
BlackRock HK Holdco % % %
are limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S. a% % %
rl
Blackrock Japan Holdings % %
G.C
Blackrock Japan Co., % % %
Ltd
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
Blackrock International %% %
are limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Fund Europe %% %
are limited
BlackRock Consultants (UK) % %
are limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
Blackrock Luxembourg % % %
Charles Holtko
Blackrock (Luxembourg) % % %
SA
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
Blackrock International %% %
are limited
BLACKROCK LIFE LIMITED % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Fund Europe %% %
are limited
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management (UK) Ltd
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
Blackrock Luxembourg % % %
Charles Holtko
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management Ireland
Holdings Limited
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management Ireland
are limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
Blackrock Luxembourg % % %
Charles Holtko
BlackRock UK Holdco % % %
are limited
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management Switzerland Limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Fund Europe %% %
are limited
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management (UK) Ltd
BlackRock Fund Managers % % %
are limited
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Fund Europe %% %
are limited
Blackrock (Netherlands) % % %
B.V
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management Germany
Inc
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
Blackrock International %% %
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International %% %
Holdings L.P
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
Blackrock Cayman 1LP % % %
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY FINCO LIMITED
Blackrock Cayman West % %
PAY IV LIMITED
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
Blackrock Luxembourg % % %
Charles Holtko
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management Ireland
Holdings Limited
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management Ireland
are limited
BlackRock Solutions % % %
Funds ICAV
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of General Meeting:
Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):
Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares
10. Other Information:
Date
03/09/2023
03/10/2023 CET/CEST EQS delivery services are legal
Reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
Media Archive at https://eqs-news.com
Language: German
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Strasse 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Web: www.deliveryhero.com
End of Message EQS Message Service
1579225 03/10/2023 CET/CEST
ISIN DE000A2E4K43
AXC0222 2023-03-10/16:48
Copyright dpa-AFX Business News GmbH. All rights reserved. No redistribution, redistribution or permanent storage permitted without the express prior permission of dpa-AFX.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”