Vienna (OTS) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Austria can now look back on the 30 years of successes of the Joint Vienna Institute (JVI) in Vienna. This cooperation was confirmed on April 23, 2022 by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, Governor of the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB), Robert Holzmann, and Deputy Governor of OeNB, Gottfried Haber extended by four years.

“Our collaboration at JVI impressively demonstrates the importance that Austria and the IMF place on capacity building, policy-oriented training, and the creation of regional networks in the emerging economies of Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia,” said IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva. “In the current challenging environment, building strong and resilient institutions and investing in policy makers today and tomorrow is more important than ever. The IMF expresses its deepest gratitude to Austria for its continued support to Sixteenth Island and all that it is doing in the region.”

Minister of Finance Brunner emphasized that “Strengthening the capabilities of economic policy institutions leads to more effective economic and financial policies and thus enhances the conditions of a stable and sustainable economic framework. Through the range of training courses for experts from public administration, which are constantly adapted to the needs in the target areas of the JVI, offers Austria has been an important contribution to building bridges for many years.” “For 30 years, JVI has been committed to promoting sound and evidence-based economic policies in the region, as well as expert-level knowledge exchange between central banks and public bodies. In light of current challenges, personal exchange on issues plays Central politics plays a more important role than before.”

About JVI

JVI is an independent international organization and a senior member of a network of regional capacity-building centers managed by the International Monetary Fund. Together with a number of institutions and international partners, JVI offers a wide range of policy-oriented courses, primarily for experts from central banks and public administration. Course participants come from Central, Eastern and Southeast Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, Iran and Turkey. The aim is to support these countries in strengthening their economic institutions and policies, to enhance cooperation in this region and to enable the development of regional networks of experts in public administration.

Since its founding in 1992, JVI has had nearly 50,000 participants in courses covering the areas of economic, financial, monetary and financial markets policy. JVI alumni include current and former central bankers, ministers, and other high-level personalities from more than 30 countries.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the International Monetary Fund and Austria is reviewed every four years – the last time was in 2018.

JVI courses are usually held jointly by Austria (BMF and OeNB) and the International Monetary Fund as core members. JVI’s other partners are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the World Trade Organization. The WTO, the European Commission (EC), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the central banks of Germany, France, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom.

