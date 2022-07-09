Boris Johnson’s resignation: his speech as text

Boris Johnson announced his resignation.Photo: cornerstone

Boris Johnson announced his resignation in early July 2022. We show his complete resignation.

text one Unofficial version of Boris Johnson Delivered the speech on July 7, 2022. Transcribed by the Associated Press and translated by Watson with machine assistance. What is important is the spoken word, and it can be heard more in the video.

It is now clear that the will of the Parliamentary Conservative Party there must be a new leader for that party and therefore a new Prime Minister. She agreed with Sir Graham Brady, Speaker of the House of Representatives, that the process for selecting that new leader must begin now, and the timetable would be announced next week. And I appointed a government to act today, as I will, until a new leader is appointed.

So I would like to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of whom voted for the Conservative Party for the first time: Thank you for this amazing mandate, the largest Conservative majority since 1987, and the largest share of the vote since 1979.

And the reason I’ve struggled so hard in the past few days to continue to carry out this mandate personally, wasn’t just because I wanted to do it. But because I felt this was my job, my duty, and my obligation to you to continue doing what we promised in 2019.

And of course, I am very proud of the achievements of this government, from ending Brexit to settling our relations with the continent for more than half a century, restoring strength to this country enacting its own laws in Parliament, getting us all through the pandemic, and delivering the fastest vaccine launch in Europe. , which is the fastest exit from the closure. And in the past few months, he has led the West in the face of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

And let me now say to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the United Kingdom will continue to support your fight for freedom for as long as it takes.

Meanwhile, in this country, we’ve been pushing forward a massive program of investment in infrastructure, skills, and technology – the largest in a century. Because if I had one idea of ​​human beings, it was that genius, talent, enthusiasm, and imagination were evenly distributed among the population.

But the opportunity is not, which is why we must continue to raise the bar, and continue to unleash the potential in every part of the UK. And if we can do that, in this country, we will be the most prosperous in Europe.

And in the past few days, I’ve tried to convince my colleagues that it would be strange to change governments when we offer so much and when we have such a broad mandate and when we actually lag a few points in the polls, even halfway through after a few months of relentless rolling. And when the economic landscape is very difficult domestically and internationally.

And I’m sorry I wasn’t successful with these arguments, and of course, it hurts not to be able to see so many ideas and projects for myself. But as we saw in Westminster, the herd instinct is strong and when the herd moves, it moves.

And my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable and our wonderful, Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to moving this country forward through difficult times.

Not just helping families get through it, but changing and improving the way we do things, easing the burden on businesses and families, and yes, lowering taxes because that’s the way to generate the growth and income we need to pay for great public services.

And to that new leader, I say whoever he or she is, I say I will give you as much support as I can. And to you, the British public. I know there will be a lot of people who will be satisfied, and maybe a few who will be disappointed as well. And I want you to know how sad I am to give up the best job in the world. But they breaks.

I would like to thank Carrie, our children, and all of my family who have had to put up with so much for so long. I would like to thank the unparalleled British Civil Service for all the help and support they have given to our police, our emergency services and of course the wonderful NHS, who at a critical moment helped extend my tenure as well. As our armed services and agencies which are highly admired all over the world.

And the tireless Conservatives and supporters whose selfless campaigning makes our democracy possible. I would like to thank the wonderful staff here at Checkers – here at Number 10, and of course at Checkers. And by the way, the wonderful detectives of the Protection Force (Protection Force), the one group, who never drop out.

Above all, I want to thank you, the British public, for the tremendous privilege you have given me and I want you to know that from now on, until the new Prime Minister takes office, your interests and that of the Government will be served. from the country on.

Being prime minister is an education in itself. I have traveled to every part of the UK and, in addition to the beauty of our natural world, I have found so many people who have such boundless British authenticity and are very willing to tackle old problems in new ways I know that even if things sometimes seem dark now, our future together is golden.

thank you very much all. Thank you.