Boris Johnson reconstitutes government – new foreign minister

British Prime Minister exchanges several ministers. (Photo: AP) Boris Johnson

London It is said that Boris Johnson is reluctant to offend others. The British prime minister likes to delay cabinet reshuffles, so after all, he inevitably has to deliver bad news.

On Wednesday, it was that time again: Immediately after the time of his questioning in Parliament, Johnson summoned one minister after another. After two years in Downing Street, the Conservative prime minister wanted to send a signal about what he had to do for the rest of his term in office.

He declared that he wanted to present a strong team that would rebuild the country after the pandemic and reduce regional inequality. Internally, the main purpose of rogue individuals is to reward loyal colleagues and enhance one’s authority. After the Ministers, the Ministers of State will also be reorganized; In total, the head of government has dozens of positions to fill.