Boris Johnson: One lie, too many

With so many scandals, crises, and affairs under his command, it was only a matter of time before Boris Johnson stumbled upon himself. And now you should be up to date.

The British prime minister learned that fellow party member Christopher Pincher had been vulnerable to sexual assaults, however he promoted him to deputy faction leader in February. This alone raises questions about the British Prime Minister’s judgment. However, Johnson first denied what he knew and then claimed to have forgotten what he knew were too many lies of his two senior ministers.

The resignations of Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid herald the end of the Johnson era. Michael Heseltine, who brought down Margaret Thatcher in the 1990 coup, said he would never recover from it, Tuesday night. It is very likely that Johnson will remain in office for a few more months. So far he has not wanted to know anything about the resignation and has the support of Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Secretary of State Liz Truss, among others.

Whether it ends with a fresh vote of no-confidence or an enraged faction simply refusing allegiance to their prime minister in the House of Commons, Johnson will not escape the fate he deserves. The 58-year-old actor is easily one of the most entertaining UK Prime Ministers ever.

But, as resigned Treasury Secretary Sunak said, the public rightly expects the government to be “properly, competently and earnestly run.” These are three virtues that even friends of the Conservative Party no longer trust their prime minister.

Red alert for the UK economy

But the dispute between the finance minister and the prime minister runs deeper. In his letter, Sunak spoke of “fundamental” differences of opinion in economic policy. This does not bode well for the UK economy, which is in the midst of its worst crisis in 50 years.

Johnson has already indicated that he now sees more scope for tax cuts in the near future after the departure of the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Sunak has long refused, citing inflation and fiscal risks.

One might be fascinated by looking at the endgame in 10 Downing Street as the final chapter in a tragedy of betrayal, power, and intrigue like Shakespeare that could not have been better orchestrated. The danger is that Johnson, in his political struggle to survive, will drag with him the battered British economy.

