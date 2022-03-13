Boris Johnson: Money to take in refugees – politics abroad

Great Britain pays each citizen the equivalent of about 418 euros per month if they offer refugees from Ukraine a free room or apartment for at least six months.

“The UK stands behind Ukraine at its darkest time, and the British people understand the need to get as many people as possible to safety,” Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said in a statement.

This announcement is a reflection of British refugee policy. So far, there have been significant bureaucratic obstacles that have prevented many refugees from Ukraine from coming.

While about 500,000 people came to Germany last weekend, the number of British visas was only 50. There are now about 1,000 refugees.

No evidence of family ties

After massive pressure from opposition parties, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced a major change on Thursday. Accordingly, people with a Ukrainian passport no longer need to give their fingerprints to visa centers in refugee areas.

With the new Homes for Ukraine programme, they can now come to the UK even if they have no family ties.