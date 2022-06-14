science

Book review “Understanding Climate Change”

June 14, 2022
Faye Stephens

And finally, a book titled It Says It All: Understanding Climate Change. Anyone who has read the colorful little book should understand why our Earth is so sensitive, how easily its climate gets out of balance and what we urgently need and don’t. There isn’t much new about this, as the physics behind Earth’s climate has been basically understood for a long time. What is new, however, is that each page of the explanations is accompanied by another page of diagrams (visual notes). These should support understanding and help remember.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.