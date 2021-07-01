science

Book review “The History of Space Travel”

July 1, 2021
Faye Stephens

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Chinese spacecraft landed on Mars Zurong on our neighboring planet. China is the third country, after the former Soviet Union and the United States, to succeed. Space travel is very exciting right now, as it is booming and turbulent at the same time: a successful mission continues to enhance national prestige, which is why so many countries are striving for success. But now private space companies, led by SpaceX and Blue Origin, have entered the scene. They were so impressed with performance that no one thought possible ten years ago, just think of landing SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 launcher in 2015.

