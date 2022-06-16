science

Book review on “Climate History in the Age of Planets”

June 16, 2022
Faye Stephens

When we talk about climate change and global warming, we inevitably reach the “two degree target” formulated by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This threshold represents the threshold for climate change “risk” – even if permanent changes occur as Earth’s surface warming decreases. This reference value resulted from scientific investigations. But to be able to understand the scale of climate change at all, one must also consult other disciplines, Indian historian Depesh Chakrabarti emphasizes in his book Climate of History in the Age of Planets.

