Book review on “Brainstorming” – Spectrum of Science

June 8, 2021
Faye Stephens

How does memory work? Does artificial intelligence have consciousness? And what happens in our brain when we die? Journalist Barbara Schmutz has questions after questions. 300 to be exact – and find answers in people who deal with brain research, psychology, psychiatry, surgery and pharmacology.

