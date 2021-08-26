science

Book review of “200 Good Reasons to Rethink Your Habits”

August 26, 2021
Faye Stephens

I wouldn’t pick up the book just because of the title. “200 Good Reasons to Rethink Your Habits” sounds a lot like self-improvement. And my habits are good this way. There is actually no evidence behind the book’s cover for a “healthier, happier life,” as the subtitle promises. Instead, science writer and physician Stuart Farmond answers more than 200 questions you may have asked yourself before: Why am I tired even though I sleep late? What if I had a word on the tip of my tongue? Why do I feel younger than me? Is the new sitting is smoking? Do my dreams have meaning? How is my memory improving? And why the hell do they all drive much worse cars than I do?

