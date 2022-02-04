Book by Reggie Fils-Aimé soon to be published • JPGAMES.DE

in a Twitter Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aime shared the cover and release date for his book Disrupting the Game. From May 3, the book should be available, you can also easily Pre-order on Amazon* can.

In the book, the famous former president of Nintendo of America will document “inspiring stories about his extraordinary rise to the top”. Appropriately, the book is also called Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo.

The book teaches lessons in business and leadership, including how to give your team vivid and believable insight, how to maintain an unyielding curiosity and always challenge the status quo. In addition to these commercial aspects, there should also be some memoranda.

It’s about the challenges Fils-Aimé has faced, both in his life as the son of Haitian immigrants and on his long journey to the top of Nintendo. “Learn from Reggie how to use disruptive thinking to make life choices that truly make you happy,” reads the sponsored ad on Amazon.

Reggie Fils-Aimé joined Nintendo in 2003 as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and became President and COO in 2006 – until Doug Bowser took over in 2019.

It is not yet known whether the book will be translated into German. It’s possible. Recently, FBV (Financial Book Publisher) She also translated Ask Iwata. The Fils-Aimé book appears to have a similar impact in terms of content.

Bildmaterial: Game Disabled, Reggie Fils-Aime, HarperCollins Leadership