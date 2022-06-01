Bold Look: GNTM Prize Winner Lo-Ann Shaves Her Hair – Entertainment

Lou-Ann is the winner of the 17th season of “The Next German Supermodel”. Photo: imago / futuristic photo





Lou-Anne, winner of “Germany’s Next Supermodel” has shaved her hair once again. On Instagram, the 19-year-old takes her fans to the hairdresser.

Lou-Anne (19) is starting her modeling career with a new look! The winner of “Germany’s Next Supermodel” in 2022 shaved and bleached her hair again. The 19-year-old proudly shows this on Instagram. The Austrian recorded her visit to the hairdresser in a live broadcast. She then shared a video of the result in her stories. And that’s something to be proud of: Lou-Anne is now wearing short platinum blonde hair again.

It’s been nearly a week since Lou-Anne was named this year’s “GNTM” season winner. In the final match, she beat her rivals Anita (21) and Luca (20) and Noella (25) and against her mother Martina (50). The cover of “Harper’s Bazaar” magazine deal with Mac Cosmetics and 100,000 euros waiting for the young model as a reward.

Lu Ann: “I Still Don’t Really Understand That I Won”

In an interview with Spotify on the news, Lou Ann actually said she could hardly believe her victory: “I didn’t really understand that I won yet. This is coming.” Now she wants to focus on her new job as a model – if Ann has big goals. Her plan is to move away at some point, preferably to the United States or Great Britain.





