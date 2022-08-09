BMW i4 eDrive35: The new entry-level model for electric sedans

BMW has offered the i4 since late last year, the model being Bavaria’s first electric car in sedan form. The new series has been well-received by customers, which is why BMW is already planning more changes. An additional model version will further increase the demand.

With the i4 eDrive35, BMW expands the i4 portfolio. The new version is available to order in Canada starting in August, with other markets to follow. The series started with the i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 models, which are currently the same in this country.

Available for the first time in Canada, the new model has 210 kW (286 hp) rear-wheel drive, so it goes from 0 to 100 seconds in 6.0 seconds. No details on top speed yet. The traction battery has a practical storage capacity of 70.2 kWh for a range of 490 kilometers according to the European WLTP standard. The electric car can be charged up to 11 kW at alternating current (AC) devices with its on-board charger and up to 180 kW at fast public direct current (DC) stations.

The i4 eDrive35 will be produced at the BMW plant in Munich from November. With the new model, the premium manufacturer says the proportion of fully electric vehicles in total production will reach 50 percent by 2023.

The i4 eDrive40 will continue to be the entry-level model until the i4 eDrive35 is introduced. It costs from 58,300 euros, but has a 250 kW/340 hp electric motor to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Maximum speed is 190 kmph. The 83.9 kWh battery has a range of 590 kilometers according to WLTP.

The sporty i4 M50 with an electric motor on the front and rear axles and a system output of 400 kW/544 hp costs at least 69,900.01 euros. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and tops out at 225 kmph. Like the i4 eDrive35 below, the driving battery has a storage capacity of 83.9 kWh, which is officially enough for 510 kilometers per charge.

Unlike the new base model introduced in Canada, the i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 can receive up to 200 kW of power at fast charging stations, while slow AC charging is possible with a maximum of 11 kW.