science

Blue Giant Stars: Take two! The spectrum of knowledge

March 19, 2023
Faye Stephens

There are stars in miniature form from red dwarfs to the sun-like stars we know of as blue supergiants. It can be hundreds of times the size of the Sun. Not recommended: there is a lot going on in the area. Yet we owe a lot to the blue giants: the carbon that makes up life or the oxygen we breathe every moment. Without the blue giants, we probably wouldn’t exist.

See also  Physics: CERN: The particle accelerator will soon be back in full swing - the science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.