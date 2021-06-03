Blue-Devils-Coach Mike Krzyzewski Sein Karriereende Factory

Munich – 1,399 games, of which 1,097 won, Duke’s Blue Devils coach for more than 40 years – but not many will be added.

According to ESPN, Mike Krzyzewski will end his unprecedented coaching career and retire after next season.

legend says goodbye

Coach K is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, although the 74-year-old has never coached an NBA team. With the Duke Blue Devils, Krzyzewski won a total of five NCAA Championships and reached the Final four twelve times in his forty seasons.

He also produced a total of 41 players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft

From 2006 to 2016 he was also the national team coach and led Team USA to three Olympic gold medals (2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro), as well as two world championships in 2010 and 2014.

A possible successor is Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, who has recruited stars such as Jason Tatum and Tsion Williamson, among others.

