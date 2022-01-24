Bloomberg: Apple will introduce these products in 2022

Just a few days ago we SummarizationWhat new products may Apple release in the spring? A new iPhone SE, 27″ iMac, a new iPad Air and a high-end Mac mini are being discussed. But according to Mark Gorman, fall should be more exciting and Apple should prepare “the most comprehensive range of new hardware products”.

In his current life “Operation” – Newsletter Gurman explains that Apple is working on four new iPhones (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max), an updated lower-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac with a larger screen, a new Mac Pro, and a redesigned MacBook Air Recently, the second generation AirPods Pro, three Apple Watches (Series 8, SE, and Rugged), a low-end iPad and new iPad Pro models.

We’ve been sharing details about upcoming Apple products over the past few months. According to Gorman, most of the new products will be introduced in the fall, but the ones listed above may come as early as April/May. Of course, new iPhone models will be shown again in September, and new MacBooks could be launched at the end of the year.

It remains to be seen if some of the updated products will be released simply through a press release. Anyway, we can look forward to the next event in the spring if Apple sticks to its annual cadence.

What product are you most looking forward to?