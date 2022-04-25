Blockchain secures intellectual property on 3D printed objects

LnRiLWZpZWxke21hcmdpbi1ib3R0b206MC43NmVtfS50Yi1maWVsZC0tbGVmdHt0ZXh0LWFsaWduOmxlZnR9LnRiLWZpZWxkLS1jZW50ZXJ7dGV4dC1hbGlnbjpjZW50ZXJ9LnRiLWZpZWxkLS1yaWdodHt0ZXh0LWFsaWduOnJpZ2h0fS50Yi1maWVsZF9fc2t5cGVfcHJldmlld3twYWRkaW5nOjEwcHggMjBweDtib3JkZXItcmFkaXVzOjNweDtjb2xvcjojZmZmO2JhY2tncm91bmQ6IzAwYWZlZTtkaXNwbGF5OmlubGluZS1ibG9ja311bC5nbGlkZV9fc2xpZGVze21hcmdpbjowfQ ==
Blockchain can ensure that copyright laws are easier to apply to 3D printed objects as well.
- The blockchain can ensure that copyright laws can be applied to 3D printing.
- Thanks to the extraordinary work of scientists, blockchain technology can soon be applied to objects made with 3D printers.
Research at the University of Exeter Law School aims to change the way 3D-printed objects are distributed, tracked, and researched. Using the blockchain can open up new forms of distribution and new licensing opportunities.
3D printing is increasingly being used across a range of industries – including aerospace, automotive, and dentistry. However, unclear legal circumstances are slowing innovation.
A team of experts led by Dr James Griffin from University of Exeter School of Law So I developed and patented a watermarking process for 3D printing. Researchers are now working to connect this process to the blockchain in order to enable the licensing of 3D-printed objects.
Work through grants from AHRCfrom Newton’s boxfrom Ningbo office of science and technology and des Lee Dak Som Fellowship The financier, he was at a conference British and Irish Law Education Technology Association (BILETA) Presented at the University of Exeter.
Licensing Products Correctly, Opening New Markets
This technology is designed to help companies properly license their products for 3D printing for the first time. Copyright, Design Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law, Laws of Counterfeiting and Deception, Moral Rights and Technical Protection Procedures Currently intellectual property insurance. Contractual and judicial issues, for example between China and the UK, and broader international laws and regulations affect the application of licenses and contracts.
Many 3D printing users Hire a company to print a file they download. The license and watermark for this download result in the ability to authenticate, trade and store the intellectual property.
With an extra layer of blockchain legal protection
The Blockchain integration In the process it allows the inclusion of copyright information and provides creators with an extra layer of legal protection besides the watermark.
Dr. Griffin says: “Our work will have a significant impact on the use of 3D printing technology. With blockchain, new technology standards can be created for licensing and use by authors and companies around the world.”
“Blockchain is a simple way to store copyright data. It is also a means by which the licensing of 3D printed content can be standardized.”
Additional information: https://socialsciences.exeter.ac.uk/law/
