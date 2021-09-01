Blasphemous – Free December update brings the true ending, sequel already in development

Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen announced that the infidelityIt is currently in its early stages of development year 2023 You must publish. As the direct successor to the Metroidvania action platform released in 2019, infidelityContinuation precedes the final update of the original game, which is scheduled for release in December.

The free update, titled “Wounds of Eventide,” will close the story of The Penitent One. It enables you to see the true ending of infidelity Unlock. The update will also include new bosses, regions, and items.

“U.S. tooIt encourages us to finally announce that we are starting work on a blasphemous sequel. The community showed a lot of love for the first game and we can’t wait to reveal more as quickly as possible.” So the Game Kitchen team. “New beginnings mean new endings, and Eventide Wounds is exactly that. NSThis is the last bit of original disbelief, and we hope people will enjoy playing the new content as much as we made it.”

who – which infidelityShould -Sequel 2023 Appears during Blasphemous DLC update “Eventide Wounds” It will be available for free on December 9, 2021 for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.