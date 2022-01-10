Blackouts in Berlin – tens of thousands of people without heating and hot water

– Tens of thousands of people without heating or hot water In the cooler temperatures, many Berliners had to put up with the warmth. Warm clothes, blankets, and neighborhood assistance were required.

The Klingenberg thermal power plant was affected by the failure. Photo: David Gannon (AFP)

Thousands of people were left in eastern Berlin without heating or warm water on Sunday evening. According to energy resource Vattenfall, about 90,000 households have been affected.

So the reason was a brief blackout in the network of the state power grid operator Stromnitz-Berlin, which, according to Vattenfall, affected about 370,000 people in the afternoon.

According to Vattenfall, the blackout also affected its Klingenberg thermal plant, which supplies electricity and heats more than 300,000 homes. The power plant had to be shut down. According to a Vattenfall spokesperson, things are now back on track.

According to the county office, many large apartment buildings in Friedrichsfelde, Karlshorst, Oberschöneweide and parts of the Treptow-Köpenick district, such as the TV station, have been affected by the disruption to the power supply. NTTV mentioned.

The company assumed that heat supply would be back to all homes by midnight. It takes a few hours to heat up the water in all the tubes again. People should keep warm with clothes and blankets and help their elderly neighbours.

SDA / primary

