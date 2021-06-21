Black Wings signs with Kai Cantola

© SportReport

The Black Wings could reach an agreement with Kai Kantola and sign the strong winger for next season.

Canadian-born striker Kay Cantola has spent most of his training in ice hockey in the United States. Kai played the longest at Bowling Green State University. In 2010, the 33-year-old moved to Liiga with Ilves. 5 different clubs, 594 games and 286 points in LaLiga later, Cantola is now moving to Linz.

“Kai is a real ice worker. His skills as a force forward fit perfectly into the game system we want to push for next season. He plays well physically in front of the net and is very responsible defensively. In my opinion he will be a great addition to our club.” – Dan Seaman, Black Wings coach

“Kai is a strong player who has shown what he has made in the Finnish League. In the ‘scoring’ category, apart from our top streak, we’ve produced so little in the past that we can play up front.” – Gregor Baumgartner, GM Black Wings

Moment Squad – Season 2021/2022.

A goal keeper:

Jose Rinas (new)

Thomas Hunkel (new)

Defender:

Josh Roach

gerd kragel

Chris Rumble (new)

Maxim Lamarche (new)

Lauren Muller

Raphael Wolf (new)

blush gregork (new)

striker:

Brian Liebler

Andreas Kristler

Will Pelletier

Alexander Lahoda

Dragan Omisevich

Stefan locksmith

Marco Brooker

Julian Bosnik

Emilio Romig (new)

Niklas Bretschneider

Jacob Mitch

Kay Cantola (NEW)

21.06.2021