Black Water Priestess on new keyboards

Koei Tecmo has announced that Project Zero: Priestess of Black Water is landing on new platforms. The JRPG series celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
The new trailer for Project Zero: Priestess of Black Water.
The basics in brief
- Koei Tecmo also spoke at Nintendo Direct on Wednesday.
- Project Zero: Black Water Priestess is updated for new platforms.
- There are also some new bonus content for the horror JRPG from 2015.
With the Blackwater Priestess, the last game “Project Zero” was published in Japan in 2014 and worldwide in 2015. At that time wi The title will land on the most popular platforms this year. This was announced by Koei Tecmo yesterday nintendo Live for this year The series’ twentieth anniversary.
Project Zero: Priestess of Black Water with new content
In addition to the console update There must be some innovation for horror JRPG fans. A new photo mode was announced and more fashion was promised.
No specific date has been set for a re-release, but it should be so far this year. Of course it will be Project Zero: Priestess of Blackwater و for nintendo switch Be available. However, the versions for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One And the X-Box Series X/S.
