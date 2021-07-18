Black Lives Matter: ‘The embargo against Cuba must be ended’

Black Lives Matter condemns the inhumane treatment of Cubans by the US federal government and calls on it to lift the economic embargo immediately. These cruel and inhuman policies, launched with the express intention of destabilizing the country and undermining the right of Cubans to elect their own government, are the root cause of the current Cuban crisis. Since 1962, the United States has imposed pain and suffering on the Cuban people by cutting off the supply of food, medicine, and other goods at an estimated cost of $130 billion to the small island.

Without these funds, it would be difficult for Cuba to obtain the medical equipment needed to develop its own Covid-19 vaccines and supplies for food production. This happens despite the country’s good medical care and its tradition of sending doctors and nurses to disaster areas around the world.

The Cuban people are being punished by the United States government for maintaining their commitment to sovereignty and self-determination. US leaders have been trying to crush this revolution for decades. Instead of international friendship, respect, and goodwill, the US government has only brought suffering to the 11 million people in Cuba—four million of whom are black and brown.

Cuba has historically demonstrated its solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, starting with protecting black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur by granting them asylum to supporting black liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau and South Africa.

Now we expect US President Biden to end the ban that Barack Obama called for in 2016. This ban is a flagrant violation of human rights and must be stopped.