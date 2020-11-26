Black Friday 2020: AirPods Pro reach their lowest price ever [Updated]

Black Friday kicked off this week, and one of the first major sales of the AirPods Pro is now available on Walmart. You can find this deal below, along with some other strong discounts on regular AirPods.

AirPods Pro

Update: Walmart is now out of AirPods Pro for $ 169, but Amazon He still has it for $ 199, Which remains a flat $ 50 discount.

You can get bluetooth headphones for $ 169.00, Down from the original price of $ 249.00, which is a savings of $ 80 and the lowest we’ve ever seen for an AirPods Pro.

Walmart offers two-day free delivery, and some products support in-store delivery. Along with the AirPods Pro, quite a few Black Friday deals have appeared at Walmart tonight since the retailer officially began sales online at 7 PM ET. To review the next best deals from Walmart on Black Friday, check out Our latest news on the retailer.

In terms of AirPods Pro sales for Black Friday, this Walmart and Amazon sale appears to be the best this week. We’ve traced a few cross-write-ups on the ANC headphones to around $ 199.99, which is the usual discount rate of the last few weeks, but nothing compares to $ 169.00.

AirPods

