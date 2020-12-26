Bitcoin has reached $ 25,890, and Peter Schiff thinks Bitcoin’s price hike will attract regulators

Bitcoin price jumped significantly above the $ 25,000 handle, reaching $ 25,890 on Saturday morning (EST). The total market value of the cryptocurrency asset is at $ 476 billion at the end of this week, up 6.8% over the past 24 hours.

Comprehensive cryptocurrency Market value Of all the crypto assets in existence today, roughly $ 665 billion is higher than 3.8% over the course of the day. Bitcoin (BTC) It has crossed the $ 25K mark and is currently trading for $ 25,700 per unit. At the time of publication, there was $ 11.6 billion in reported trade volume BTC Trading pairs. BTC It is up over 6% for the week, 48% for the past month, and 136% for the last 90 days. Crypto assets against the US dollar over the past year saw an increase of 250%.

There are 18 mining ponds indicating a hash of SHA256 in Bitcoin (BTC) Network and F2pool top the pack on Saturday. Out of 133 current exhausts per second (EH / s) BTC The hash rate, F2pool captures 24.3 EH / s or 18.2% of the total hash rate. Bitcoin issuance or annual inflation rate is currently at 1.78% on December 26, 2020. While BTC New price hikes touched, gold expert Peter Schiff said that regulators will soon go after Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin is reaching new highs, as its dominance in the total market cap of cryptocurrencies has risen to 69.3%,” Schiff said. chirp Such as BTC It jumped over the $ 25K handle. “It has not been above 70% since March 2017. As regulators are targeting alternative digital currencies, speculators are hiding in bitcoin. Not for long because Bitcoin will eventually be in the crosshairs as well.” When someone asked who the SEC would sue, he joked “Satoshi,” Schiff replied: “No, only companies that allow trading in Bitcoin, or banks that facilitate wires related to Bitcoin.”

Meanwhile, a slew of crypto supporters on social media and forums celebrated the $ 25,000 price tag. “Bitcoin just touched $ 25,500. I said a month ago that the amount would reach $ 25,000 by the end of 2020,” one individual Wrote On Twitter. Founder PetgifBe a jockey chirp: “Holy Moly $ 25k, Moon Day – Bitcoin daily.”

Hey Elon Musk, would you buy bitcoin? Someone else asked Tesla founder On Twitter.

Michael Saylor, CEO, Little strategy“Cash is a haven from risk, but there is a price to be paid,” the company, which has bought thousands of bitcoins to keep as reserves, said. “Would you sacrifice 98% of your chance to avoid the uncertainty of tomorrow?” Saylor chirp After Bitcoin exceeds $ 25,000. “Volatility is vital. Bitcoin is hope.” Plan B for a stock-to-flow (S2F) builder wrote: “The beginning of this bullish trend for Bitcoin looks more like 2013 than 2017.”

