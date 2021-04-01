Billions for the British Army should help all over the country

Comprehensive plans for an integrated defense, security and development policy provide sustainable investments across the country, the government announced in London on Monday. Ships will be built in Scotland, armored vehicles in Wales and satellites in Northern Ireland. Lithium, which is important for battery production, will be mined in southwestern Cornwall, England.

Investments in Scotland are also seen as an effort to counter the regional government’s demands for independence with economic aid and new jobs.

Johnson wants to present the plans this Tuesday. It is considered the most important review of British strategy since the Cold War. “Our international ambitions must start from within,” Johnson said, according to the statement. The investment will ensure that the UK is at the forefront of innovation and that the entire country remains competitive.

Johnson announced in November that armaments would spend billions, and investments in new technologies are expected to create 40,000 jobs nationwide over the next four years. The Prime Minister announced that the United Kingdom would once again rise to become the leading naval power in Europe. Planned modern aircraft for the Air Force. The Department of Artificial Intelligence and Space Command is also set to launch the first British rocket into space in 2022.