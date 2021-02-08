Billionaires Lawsuit Against Fox News: TV Station Reaction – Shot A Donald Trump Fan

Lou Dobbs has been one of the most recognizable faces on the conservative Fox News TV channel. Time and again a Trump supporter made an uproar, and now his time at Fox is over.

One of the most loyal supporters Donald Trump In the world of media is losing its broadcast. Lou Dobbs Soon he won’t be in Fox News Moderate.

In the world of media is losing its broadcast. Soon he won’t be in Moderate. Dobbs He repeatedly spread the conspiracy theory on television 2020 presidential election It can be manipulated.

He repeatedly spread the conspiracy theory on television It can be manipulated. All news about the former US president can be found at Trump News.

New York – Lou Dobbs He is one of the most loyal followers Donald Trump, As admin Fox News First show Presidents of the United States Wide stage. Now on it Supervisor Niche in Fox Evacuated.

Defended on his talk show Dobbs His idol to the end. Among other things Conspiracy theorythat Trump card And the Republicans The US presidential election Often “stolen” was a sufficient topic on his show. Evidence is still lacking Dobbs Hopefully the lie remains Donald Trump But still the choice can be tipped, sincerely.

Fox News Dobbs presenter is looking for evidence of alleged election fraud against Donald Trump

On December 2nd, two weeks after the election, he said on his radio broadcast, “This is fraud. This is a politically corrupt Department of Justice in Washington, DC. The FBI is politically corrupt.” He later added that “there is no silence A abdication of this constitutional republic“I will give.

Fox News has split from Presenter Lou Dobbs. Dobbs is a supporter of Donald Trump. (Archive image) © Katja Heinemann / Imago Images

It was also held two months after the elections Dobbs On the election victory Trump He stated that the evidence for this was still lacking. So he quickly expanded it Conspiracy theoryThe evidence is allegedly withheld on purpose. “It has been eight weeks since the election and we still do not have concrete, verifiable evidence of the crimes that everyone knows have started,” Dobbs said. We know this happened in Nevada, and we know it happened in Pennsylvania and some other states. However, we find it very difficult to find real evidence of this. Why? Two days later, an angry mob of extremists erupted Trompanhangren The Capitol.

Donald Trump Supporter: Host Lou Dobbs accused Smartmatic of voting machine fraud

She also tried hard DobbsDiem, “fraud.” Smartmatic Manufacturer of Voting Machine To blame, of course, again there is no evidence. Alleging that their voting machines can be tampered with severely damages the image of the UK-based company. The group responded and fought back, Dobbs He was forced to show a video on his show that exposes and corrects his lies. The broker did not admit his mistakes. Instead, he directed the video, saying, “There are many opinions on Nazaha Option, Postal voting offenses, and Voting machines And the voting program. ”Why do we admit the errors of the elections that“ everyone knows ”were rigged.

Smart matic Viewing the video was not enough. The company files a defamation lawsuit against Fox Because their actions were “irreversibly damaged by electoral fraud plots and unfounded misinformation”. Disputed amount: $ 2.7 billion. One day after the lawsuit, the news came Lou Dobbs No longer to Fox Will work.

Fox News: Program changes expelled to blame Trump supporters

According to the announcer, the exit has him Dobbs It has nothing to do with the multi-billion dollar lawsuit. It is the result of ongoing discussions about program changes across the company. Also claims Smart matic Offers Fox back. We are proud to have covered 2020 elections “It will vigorously defend against this unfounded lawsuit in court,” the company said in a statement.

Whether it is a parcel Dobbs Really has nothing to do with the suit is questionable. Perhaps the station wanted to get rid of the controversial medium for a long time, as it had regularly caused scandals in the past. In addition to the relationship between Dobbs And the Fox Not the best since the broadcaster opposed his announcer. The only thing for Dobbs Really in the last few years Donald Trump. When he referred to the fallen soldiers as “losers” and a “sucker,” he opposed himself FoxBy claiming that their reports were wrong.

Trump card – Her alliance with Fox May crash – looks very grateful for your service Lou Dobbs In terms of media during the past few years. After that it came out on Friday Dobbs The broadcast was canceled, the former president posted a message: “Lou Dobbs He and he was awesome. Nobody loves America more than If. He had a large number of loyal followers who would closely follow his next steps, and that includes me.