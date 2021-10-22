Billionaire Ali Baba Jack Ma appeared with a huge yacht off Mallorca

1/7 Billionaire Alibaba Jack Ma has been spotted again.

Jack Ma, 57, founder of Alibaba, is back on the Chinese side of Amazon. He docks off Mallorca with his XXL yacht. The tech billionaire’s ship is worth 183 million Swiss francs. Jack Ma, one of China’s richest men with a fortune of about $39 billion, disappeared in late October 2020.

In January he appeared briefly, To participate in an event organized by his organization via the video link. However, there is still cause for concern, because it was rumored that the billionaire whom Federal Councilor Uli Maurer (70) met in China last year could be kidnapped or arrested.

Billionaire criticized China

Because the founder of online mail ordering company Alibaba angered the communist regime in the fall of last year. Among other things, he was said to have said at a financial forum in Shanghai that China’s financial system has no discipline and that too strict regulations will hinder economic and technical progress.

Then he disappeared until January – and then dived again. Now he was spotted again – in Mallorca.

But what is he doing there? Hong Kong’s East Week magazine reported that Jack Ma traveled to Spain on a sailing holiday with his billionaire friends and business partners over the weekend.

