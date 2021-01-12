Bill O’Brien is close to a deal with Alabama to replace Steve Sarkissian as Tide Attack Coordinator, reports report.

/ USA TODAY Sports



Alabama Attack Coordinator Steve Sarkissian has assumed the vacant Technical Director position at Texas Earlier this month, that left a gap in the Crimson Tide coaching staff heading into the 2021 college football season. This vacancy is about to be filled. Sportsman I mentioned shortly before kick-off Of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday that Bill O’Brien, former coach of Houston Texas and Pennsylvania Nitani LionsHe is expected to be named successor to Sarkissian later this week.

His taking on the role marks O’Brien’s return to the college sidelines for the first time since 2013, when he finished his second of two seasons as a coach in Pennsylvania. Nittany Lions finished fourth in the Big Ten in total attack in both of those two seasons, and in the top three in passing attack. He won the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award and this year’s Maxwell Coach Award after an 8-4 campaign in the first season since Joe Paterno’s departure.

That, of course, would be helpful in the happy Alabama attack that has developed since coach Nick Saban Lynn hired Kevin to run the unit before the 2014 season. O’Brien has plenty of college football experience under his belt. He stopped as assistant coach at Brown, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Duke from 1993-2006.

Last week it was reported that O’Brien was in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama coaching staff. Former New York Jets coach Adam Gas He was also a candidate for this position. O’Brien was launched by Texans after the 0-4 start of the NFL 2020 season.